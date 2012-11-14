LONDON Sterling hit a two-month low versus the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of England said it could still restart its monetary easing programme to help the UK's economic recovery.

Comments from BoE governor Mervyn King, who said it would be hard for the economy to grow fast without further falls in the exchange rate, also weighed on the UK currency.

The pound fell to $1.5855, its lowest level since September 5. Traders reported an options barrier at $1.5850, where the 200-day moving average was expected to offer support.

Trade-weighted sterling was last trading at 83.7 according to BoE data, a rise of 8 percent from July 2011 when it was at 77.5.

"King has obviously expressed confidence once again in (quantitative easing) as a policy tool and we see he has once again talked about UK competitiveness being hurt by sterling strength. Sterling is under pressure following that," said Ian Stannard, European head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.

Stannard said a break below the 200-day moving average could open the door to a fall towards $1.5775, which marked the upper end of sterling's mid-May to mid-August range. In the medium-term he forecast the pound to trade below $1.56.

The BoE's quarterly inflation report showed inflation was likely to be significantly higher over the next 18 months, but King said the UK also faced weak growth and further asset purchases could not be ruled out.

The asset purchase programme, also known as quantitative easing, involves printing money to buy bonds and tends to weigh on a currency by increasing supply.

Higher-than-expected inflation data on Tuesday had prompted some investors to scale back bets on more easing, but many strategists said the BoE was more concerned with supporting growth than curbing price pressures.

Rabobank senior currency strategist Jane Foley said the UK economy faced a difficult period ahead, with more austerity scheduled for 2013 and the growth outlook worsening in the euro zone, the UK's largest trading partner.

The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit jumped the most in more than a year in October, data also showed earlier, as the jobs boost from the Olympics faded.

EURO ZONE RISKS

The euro hit a two-week high versus sterling of 80.375 pence after the inflation report, before paring gains to trade up 0.3 percent on the day at 80.28 pence.

The gains helped it move away from the November low of 79.60 pence hit last week. Technical strategists expected strong support around that level, with the 100-day moving average coming in at 79.63 pence.

Analysts said moves in sterling would also be driven by broader market appetite to take on risk, with the pound likely to gain against the euro but struggle against the safe haven dollar if sentiment worsens.

Uncertainty over when international lenders may agree to release the next tranche of aid for Greece has weighed on risk sentiment this week.

Investors are also concerned the U.S. economy may be pushed into recession early in 2013 as a "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts approaches at the end of the year.

"We still see some weakness against the dollar in terms of weaker sentiment. Worries over the euro zone and the U.S. fiscal cliff will support the dollar," said Melinda Burgess, currency strategist at RBS.

Both sides in the U.S. fiscal debate stood their ground on Tuesday when they gathered for the first time since the presidential election, with a fundamental tax dispute preventing a broader compromise on deficit reduction.

