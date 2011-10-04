Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling fell towards its lowest in 13 months against the buoyant dollar and was under pressure against the euro on Tuesday, after weak UK construction data added weight to speculation the Bank of England may resort to more easing.

The pound was also under pressure along with other riskier assets and higher-yielding currencies as growing funding problems weighed down on the banking sector with some European banks under intense selling pressure due to their exposure to Greece.

The UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI headline activity index fell sharply to 50.1 in September from 52.6 in August, its lowest reading in 10 months and weaker than forecasts of a drop to 51.5.

Sterling was down 0.5 percent at $1.5351, not far from its recent low of $1.5326 which was its lowest level since early September 2010.

"A break below the $1.5320/25 level should see some more sell-stops being triggered dragging it lower," said Richard Wiltshire, chief forex trader at ETX Capital. "Sterling is looking very heavy going into the BOE decision on Thursday."

Earlier in the session, traders said there was interest in buying sterling around $1.5400/10 from Eastern European names and Asian sovereigns.

"Any individual piece of data that reinforces the message the economy is not in fantastic shape and points to the Bank potentially implementing further (quantitative easing) will get a negative response from the currency," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.

"The extraordinary risk aversion we continue to see in the equity and commodity markets also contributes to the case for more monetary easing."

Sentiment towards sterling has soured markedly in recent weeks on expectations more QE may be needed to revive the flagging economy. Another round would flood the market with the UK currency, reducing demand.

After finance minister George Osborne said on Monday he would support any such move, some investors speculated that the Bank of England could announce more easing as early as this week, although November is still seen as a more likely date.

The BoE announces its decision on Thursday. Analysts said speculation about more QE would continue to swirl, and a weak services sector PMI reading on Wednesday would fuel the debate.

BOE AND ECB RISK EVENTS

The euro climbed versus sterling following the release of the construction PMI, and was last up 0.6 percent at 85.85 pence. It recovered from a session low of 85.34 pence with traders citing offers above 86 likely to cap gains.

The shared currency came under heavy pressure earlier in the session after euro zone policymakers failed to quell mounting fears of a Greek default, sending bank shares tumbling.

Market players said the euro bounced off strong support around 85.31 pence, the low hit on both September 12 and October 3. That level appears to be forming a potential double bottom, which will be confirmed if the euro continues to climb.

A break below there would take euro/sterling to a seven-month low, while technical analysts said the 200-week moving average at 85.05 was key support below there.

"Euro/sterling has dropped quite a lot in the last 10 days and those positions were starting to look quite stretched," said Ankita Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS.

Dudani said the European Central Bank rate decision, also due on Thursday, could support the euro if the ECB is less dovish than expected. Some in the market are speculating it may cut rates by 25 basis points and boost liquidity measures.

(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by John Stonestreet)