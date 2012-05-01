LONDON Sterling came off multi-month highs on Tuesday, with investors cautious ahead of a survey on manufacturing activity which follows an unexpected contraction in the economy in the first quarter.

Most European markets were closed, limiting volumes particularly on trade against the euro, which was up 0.15 percent at 81.69 pence, recovering from a 22-month low of 81.23 pence hit on Monday.

The manufacturing PMI for April, due at 8.28 a.m., is forecast to fall to 51.5 from 52.1 in March, although this would still leave it well above the 50 level that marks expansion in the sector.

The data is significant because the strength of the more forward-looking purchasing managers' surveys recently has contrasted with weakness in some of the official data.

This has helped keep sterling popular as an alternative to the ailing euro and a stronger-than-forecast reading would reinforce the view that first quarter GDP could be revised up and push sterling back towards Monday's more than two-and-a-half year peaks on a trade-weighted basis.

A weak number, however, could reignite concerns about the fragility of a UK economy which has high levels of debt and has strong trade links to a troubled euro zone, dampening some of the recent enthusiasm for the pound.

"Clearly this PMI number is significant as it will give a steer as to whether the disconnect between the survey data and the official data is as wide as has been assumed recently," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

"The risk is that it will be a weaker rather than a stronger number given the underlying backdrop of the troubles in the euro zone which could mean businesses clamped down on investment and I would prefer to go into the number short of cable (sterling/dollar)."

The pound was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.6220, off an eight-month high of $1.6304 hit on Monday.

This helped push sterling's trade-weighted index down to 83.2, off a high of 83.6 hit the previous day, its strongest since August 2009.

CIBC's Stretch said sterling above $1.63 looked overvalued and due for a retracement. Against the euro, however, he said sterling's falls could be limited as investors may be minded to sell any rallies in the common currency due to debt problems and political uncertainty facing the euro zone.

The pound's next target against the single currency is the June 2010 high of 80.67 pence. Beyond there would take it to levels not seen since the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers' collapse in autumn 2008.

Sterling has performed well since April's Bank of England policy minutes reduced speculation of further increases in the bank's asset purchase programme, which currently stands at 325 billion pounds.

