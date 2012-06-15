China's yuan weakens, money rates fall as cbank resumes open market ops
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
LONDON Sterling fell against the euro and the dollar on Friday after the Bank of England announced an emergency liquidity package to support the banking system, and Governor Mervyn King suggested more easing could be on its way.
King said in a keynote speech on Thursday night that the euro zone was casting a black cloud over the UK economy, making a case for more quantitative easing. He said the BoE would also provide cheap long-term funding to banks to encourage them to lend to businesses and consumers.
Although many market players said the measures would support the UK economy, hints of further monetary easing prompted a knee-jerk sell-off in sterling in early London trade.
The pound fell 0.35 percent against the dollar to $1.5502, with traders citing supporting bids around $1.5450.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to 81.45 pence, within sight of Monday's six-week high of 81.63.
April UK trade balance figures due at 0830 GMT were expected to show the deficit shrinking marginally, but traders said sterling was more likely to be dominated by the Greek election at the weekend that could determine if the debt-laden country stays in the euro zone.
A win for pro-bailout parties such as conservatives New Democracy could trigger demand for perceived riskier assets, although any relief rally was expected to be temporary given the dire state of Greece's economy and concerns about Spanish banks.
"If we see a 'positive' outcome of the election on Sunday in Greece - i.e. win for New Democracy - the pound should rally, especially against the dollar, and against the yen," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.
"But it's a much tougher call for it to rally against the euro at the moment because of the relative stances of the central banks. The UK's come out and actually said we're going to do this and put a plan in place ... but the European Central Bank hasn't done any of that."
LONDON Sterling slipped against a buoyant dollar on Friday but flirted with its best week against the euro in three months, after solid year-end UK manufacturing and trade data allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.