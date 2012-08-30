LONDON Sterling was steady against the dollar on Thursday, with trade expected to be muted due to investor caution ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the week.

Any hint that policymakers are close to signalling another round of monetary easing to boost growth could weigh on the dollar, although many market players were reluctant to bet on such an outcome following a recent uptick in U.S. data.

The pound was close to flat against the dollar at $1.5836, with support seen around the 100-day moving average at $1.5743.

Moves in the euro versus sterling were also subdued, with the single currency edging up 0.1 percent to 79.21 pence, towards a three-week high of 79.55 pence hit on Tuesday.

Demand for the euro has been lifted in recent weeks by speculation the European Central Bank will announce plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at its next policy meeting on September 6.

"Cable (sterling/dollar) is being driven by what is going to happen with the dollar and Bernanke tomorrow," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.

"We like euro/sterling lower but for now are staying on the sidelines because there are a lot of short positions that could be squeezed higher if we get something positive out of the ECB."

Sneyd said any rally into the 80.00-80.50 pence area would be a good opportunity to re-enter short euro/sterling positions.

While moves in sterling were expected to be limited in the run up to Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, investors were also focused on UK mortgage lending and money supply data, due at 0830 GMT.

Lloyds analysts said the data could be used as a gauge of whether the Bank of England's quantitative easing programme and other initiatives aimed at increasing bank lending to the wider economy were having an effect.

"With the BoE announcing another round of QE in July and unveiling the funding for lending scheme, this morning's broad money data will be of interest as will provide some indication of whether the bank's stimulus is gaining traction," they said in a note, adding sterling should be well supported.

