LONDON Sterling hit a fresh two-week high against the euro on Friday, ahead of crucial euro zone inflation data which could put more pressure on the European Central Bank to ease policy further.

Preliminary data from Germany, released on Thursday, showed inflation slowing to 0.7 percent in October, undershooting forecasts. The figure, the weakest since May, suggested the risk of deflation in the euro zone has not yet abated.

Adding to the worries about Europe's largest economy, German retail sales posted their biggest monthly fall in more than seven years on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters were expecting a 0.4 inflation reading for October, up from 0.3 percent the previous month.

"If the euro zone inflation data comes out at 0.4, that could cause a spike in euro/sterling. If euro/sterling rose back to that 78.80 pence level, I think investors should sell," said Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole.

The pound was up 0.3 percent against the single currency, which was trading at 78.57 pence per euro.

Sterling also strengthened to a five-week high against the yen. It rose 2 percent after the Bank of Japan surprised markets with a decision to embark on more quantitative easing, sending the Japanese currency plummeting.

Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5997. That left it heading for a fourth consecutive month of losses against the dollar - its weakest run since 2009.

But its losses against the dollar were relatively small compared with the greenback's gains against other currencies on Friday.

"The pound has held up very very well compared with some of the other developed currencies, and that suggests to me that markets are starting to reassess the Bank of England pricing, and sterling/dollar could fall next week because of that," Myers said.

Sterling had reached a six-year high against the dollar in mid-July on expectations that the BoE would start hiking interest rates by the end of this year. But those bets have since been pushed well back, with many now not expecting rates to rise until the second half of 2015.

BoE policymakers have this week emphasised that the central bank would leave rates near their record low level for longer.

