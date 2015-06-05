Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
LONDON Sterling sank against the dollar but jumped back into positive territory against the euro on Friday after U.S. non-farm payrolls came in sharply better than forecast.
The Bank of England is seen as the most likely central bank to follow next on the heels of the U.S. Federal Reserve if it raises interest rates in the months ahead, meaning rises in expectations for a U.S. hike tend to help the pound against other currencies.
By 1249 GMT, sterling was 0.4 percent higher on the day at 72.87 pence per euro but 0.8 percent down against the dollar at $1.5244.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.