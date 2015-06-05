Sample polymer five GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling sank against the dollar but jumped back into positive territory against the euro on Friday after U.S. non-farm payrolls came in sharply better than forecast.

The Bank of England is seen as the most likely central bank to follow next on the heels of the U.S. Federal Reserve if it raises interest rates in the months ahead, meaning rises in expectations for a U.S. hike tend to help the pound against other currencies.

By 1249 GMT, sterling was 0.4 percent higher on the day at 72.87 pence per euro but 0.8 percent down against the dollar at $1.5244.

