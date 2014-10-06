Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling was trading near 11-month lows against the dollar on Monday as a cloudy outlook for economic activity in the UK added to fears of a slowdown before the year-end.

Industrial production data due on Tuesday is forecast to show zero growth because of weak demand from Europe. The expansion in UK's dominant services sector slowed more than expected last month and UK manufacturing activity also fell short of expectations, according to data released last week.

Traders say more soft data could press the Bank of England to keep interest rates low for longer. The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee meets this week and is likely to keep rates steady near record lows.

In contrast, the dollar has been buoyed by better-than-expected U.S. jobs data that led investors to bet on an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. As a result, the yield gap between two-year UK gilts and U.S. Treasuries narrowed to its lowest since March and bolstered the dollar.

The pound stayed below $1.60, to trade at $1.5966, not far from its 11-month trough of $1.5943 struck earlier in the Asian session.

It was also weaker against the euro. The single currency was up 0.1 percent at 78.47 pence

"The pound's weakness has been partly justified by disappointing data last week, while the dollar's rally further weighed," said Petr Krapta, currency strategist at ING. "The evidence that it was not only about dollar strength is seen on euro/sterling, which also rebounded back above 78 pence."

The pound had surged more than 15 percent against the dollar in the year to mid-July on the expectation the BoE would raise interest rates before its peers in the United States and Europe.

But it has fallen almost 7 percent in the 2-1/2 months since then as the expectation of a rate hike by the end of 2014 faded. Uncertainty in the lead up to the Scottish independence referendum that was held in mid-September also drove speculators to place bets against the pound.

POLITICAL RISKS

Though the Scots decided to stay in the union, the vote has triggered talk about the need for constitutional changes.

As Britain's national elections approach next May, a debate regarding providing more powers to Scotland in combination with a reform under which English MPs would vote only on English issues is set to take centre stage.

If the opposition Labour Party forms a national government in 2015 with the support of non-English MPs, it could face major problems passing legislation applicable only to England if it had no majority among lawmakers from England.

The Conservative party has said that if it wins, it will hold a referendum on continued membership of the European Union.

Two by-elections will be held this week. If the euro-sceptic UK Independence Party wins its first parliamentary seat, it could add to the political uncertainty surrounding sterling.

"While some sterling-related risks may linger ahead of the by-elections on October 9, sterling sentiment may be close to bottoming out," said Valentin Marinov, currency analyst at Citi. He expects sterling to consolidate and preferred to short the euro against the pound.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Andrew Heavens)