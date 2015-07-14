Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling gained around half a percent against both the dollar and the euro on Tuesday after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned a first rise in interest rates since the 2008 financial crash was getting closer.

A decline by the dollar after a U.S. retail sales report also helped sterling. But it was the UK economic outlook that dominated the day's trade after morning inflation numbers.

Citi strategist Josh O'Byrne said he expected wage data on Wednesday would bolster the case for a British rate hike this year, although he said that was the minority view, with the market currently not pricing one until as late as next May.

"Though inflation remains low, policymakers are getting more comfortable signalling the beginning of the hiking cycle," he said.

"Labour data arguably matters the most on gauging this, with more signs tomorrow slack has diminished (likely to help) sterling further." Citi expects a first increase early next year.

The pound rose 0.6 percent to $1.5582, after rising above $1.56 mid-session. Against the euro, it rose roughly 0.5 percent to 70.71 pence.

Carney also played down any influence sterling's gains against a basket of currencies over the past two years has had on monetary policy, saying it was "not the dominant factor" for inflation. He also pointed to risks from market and economic turbulence in China.

The euro zone's problems with Greece have been forcing back expectations for the BoE's first move in the past few weeks, and any move by the bank appears to depend on the overall picture for global growth.

Weak retail sales numbers out of the U.S. bode ill on that front. UK numbers showed consumer prices were flat in June after nudging up in May, as food and summer clothing prices fell.

An underlying measure of inflation, which strips out energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, also fell to its joint lowest level since March 2001, suggesting cheaper oil is affecting the cost of other goods and services.

The market seemed to resist that message, though.

"The Bank of England's MPC members have said many times they're going to look through temporarily low headline inflation and attribute greater weight to the wage data," said Sam Lynton-Brown, a currency strategist at BNP Paribas.

Carney has said prices are likely to pick up later this year as 2014's plunge in global oil prices works itself out of the numbers, and for inflation to return to around its 2 percent target by early 2017.

