LONDON Sterling inched lower against the euro on Monday but was still close to a 7-1/2-year high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies, as investors bet the Bank of England will raise interest rates in early 2016.

With no major data releases or speeches by policymakers scheduled for Monday, currency traders focussed instead on Wednesday's minutes from the BoE's latest monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

Markets took comments last week from BoE Governor Mark Carney that a decision on rates would come into "sharper relief" around the turn of the year as pointing to a rise as soon as November or February, when the bank releases its quarterly Inflation Reports.

Carney's comments followed a surprisingly hawkish message from outgoing BoE policymaker David Miles, who said it was "likely to be right" to hike rates soon, and that it was "daft" to rule out the idea that UK rates could rise before those in the United States.

"Last week was a potentially important week for the pound," said Lee Hardman, a currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. "A number of BoE speakers were more hawkish than expected, so...the market has brought forward expectations of tightening from the Bank of England."

"That's provided a further support for the pound, which was already trading on a stronger footing. So I think the conditions are still very much in favour of a stronger pound right now."

Sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.5590 on Monday. Against the euro it was a third of a percent weaker at 69.62 pence, but still close to a 7-1/2-year peak of 69.35 pence touched on Friday.

The pound was also set to open near a 7-1/2-year high against the BoE's trade-weighted basket reached last week, as investors brushed off slightly higher-than-expected unemployment and a return to zero percent inflation, focussing instead on interest rates expectations.

"Since we have heard from Governor Carney, the Minutes may be viewed as dated," wrote Citi strategists. "However, we would look for a hawkish slant and movement from traditionally more dovish members towards the hawks (which) could spur additional sterling-positive rises in interest rate expectations."

