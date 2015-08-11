LONDON Sterling rose 1.9 percent against the Chinese yuan on Tuesday, to hit a 10-month high after China's central bank (PBOC) devalued the currency to try to make exports more competitive.

PBOC said the near 2 percent devaluation of the yuan against the dollar was a one-off move, and it also switched to a more market-determined benchmark for the currency's daily trading band.

Traders said some of the investments in the Chinese yuan that were made by selling low-yielding euros and pounds were being unwound, helping both edge up against the dollar.

The pound rose to 9.8690, its highest since October. Against the dollar, sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.5606, while the euro was slightly higher at 70.75 pence.

Traders were also building positions before Wednesday's labour market figures, including earnings, that are closely watched by the Bank of England (BoE). UK retail sales grew at a slightly slower pace in July than in June, but the underlying momentum remained strong, data from the British Retail Consortium showed.

"Sterling has got a lift from rates. With faster wage growth and less slack than others, the case for a UK rate hike may be questioned less than the case for a Federal Reserve move. We don't want to go long sterling/dollar but we still like euro/sterling shorts," Societe Generale currency strategist Kit Juckes said.

Outgoing BoE policymaker, David Miles said there was a reasonable case to vote for higher interest rates at his final policy meeting last week but did not find the arguments conclusive. He said the BoE might have to raise rates "slightly" faster if it delayed the rate-tightening cycle for too long.

There had been speculation last month that the BoE could raise rates as soon as November - potentially sooner than the Fed - after Governor Mark Carney said the time for a hike was getting closer.

But minutes from the BoE's latest monetary policy committee meeting published last week showed just one policymaker voted for an immediate increase in interest rates, defying speculation that at least two MPC members would vote for a hike.

