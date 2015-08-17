Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling rose against the euro on Monday, buoyed by comments from Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes that reinforced expectations British interest rates will rise in coming months.

Forbes, a U.S. academic on the BoE's nine-member monetary policy committee, wrote in the Daily Telegraph: "Interest rates will need to be increased well before inflation hits our 2 percent target. Waiting too long would risk undermining the recovery, especially if interest rates then need to be increased faster than the gradual path which we expect."

Sterling reached a peak of 70.645, its highest in nearly a week. It was last trading at 70.95 pence, 0.1 percent firmer on the day.

Against the dollar, sterling eased to $1.5625, after rising to $1.5690 in early European trade, its highest in two weeks. Traders turned cautious before consumer price inflation numbers on Tuesday, which are likely to show price pressures remain subdued in the UK.

"Weak inflation could disappoint the sterling bulls, but with a policy tightening from the BoE likely to precede a move by all other major central banks aside from the Fed, we continue to favour selling euro/sterling on rallies and look for a move towards 68 pence on a nine-month view," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

The pound fell to a one-month low against the euro last week after China devalued the yuan and commodity prices plunged. That raised questions about when the U.S. Federal Reserve and the BoE might raise rates.

But the yuan stabilised after China eased fears the devaluation was a deliberate attempt to give it a competitive advantage, and investors are again growing confident that interest rate increases by some major central banks are on the horizon.

Analysts said British inflation may be forecast to remain soft in the short term, but many - including the BoE - expect it to climb in coming months as the economy and wages pick up.

Steven Saywell, global head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas, said the recent drop in sterling was a buying opportunity, especially against the euro, adding that this pair is forecast to drop to 67.50 pence.

British gilts rose with other major government bond prices, reflecting investor expectations of lower global inflation as oil fell towards six-year lows on Monday. The 10-year gilt yield was last down 5 basis points on the day at 1.83 percent.

