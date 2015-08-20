Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling fell against the dollar and euro on Thursday after data showed British retail sales rose by less than expected in July, keeping pressure off the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

Investors reckon the BoE will start hiking rates from their historic lows in early 2016 as the UK economy continues to pick up speed. That expectation carried the pound to a 7 1/2-year high on a trade-weighted basis earlier in the week =GBP. But the latest data suggests there should be no hurry.

Inflation edged up by just 0.1 percent in July, numbers showed on Tuesday. Thursday's data showed retail sales volumes also grew just 0.1 percent for the month, hit by a decline in the sales of auto fuels. Forecasts were for a 0.4 percent increase.ECONGB

But analysts said the retail sales data did not fundamentally change the picture of a solid economy that is moving towards tighter monetary policy.

"Sterling is increasingly our top FX pick in G10 at the moment," said BNP Paribas analyst Sam Lynton-Brown. "The retail sales do no change the overall bullish sterling picture... We think the markets are underpricing the likely timing and pace of BoE interest rate hikes."

Sterling fell to an intraday low of $1.5607 GBP=D4 after the retail sales report before recovering to $1.5667, still down 0.1 percent on the day but not far from a seven-week high of $1.5717 hit earlier in the week.

Against the euro, the pound fell to 71.42 pence, its weakest in six days EURGBP=D4, before recovering modestly to 71.32 pence, still down 0.6 percent on the day.

"(The data) aligns with my view that the case for a turn in interest rates ... isn't as straightforward as we think," said BNY Mellon currency strategist Neil Mellor. "You've got to like (sterling) against the euro but I would think that its future against the dollar is going to be capped at these sort of rates."

Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates before the BoE, but minutes from the Fed's latest meeting, released late on Wednesday, showed policymakers worrying that lagging inflation and a weak global economy posed risks too big to commit to "lift-off."

Ten-year British yields GB10YT=RR fell as far as 1.745 percent, close to a 3 1/2-month low touched on Aug 12 when the yield fell to 1.739 percent. The yield was last down 7 basis points on the day at 1.805 percent, pushing the yield spread with equivalent German Bunds 3 basis points narrower on the day to 118 bps.

