LONDON The cost of hedging against swings in sterling's exchange rate over the coming three months jumped on Tuesday as investors braced for the most uncertain British election in decades, set for May 7.

Three-month implied volatility in the pound against the euro -- the premium investors pay to hedge with an option that expires on May 8, the day of the election result -- rose to 11.575 percent, the highest since September 2011.

Implied volatility in sterling against the dollar also rose, hitting 10.4 percent, its highest in three years.

"The three-month (sterling) option today expires on May 8 and covers the UK election, hence we have seen the spike," said an options trader at an European bank.

The rise in sterling's three-month implied volatility against the dollar was the biggest jump since just before the Scottish independence referendum in September last year. The price swings around that vote, investors said, was driving more caution before May's election.

Most recent polls put the ruling Conservative party neck-and-neck with the opposition Labour party. They also suggest a third of the electorate intends to vote for other parties, most conspicuously for anti-European Union UKIP. Goldman Sachs reckons the election outcome is the least certain in 100 years.

"The way to price political risk in the UK isn't so much going to be seen in the spot exchange rate, but rather, in the vol (volatility) market for the coming weeks and months," said Peter Kinsella, a senior currency strategist at Commerzbank in London. "This (the spike in implied volatility) is pretty much the first manifestation of that."

Traders said a number of hedge funds are placing bets against the pound before the election.

The uncertainty will not necessarily end in May. The Conservatives have promised to hold a referendum on whether Britain stays in the EU by 2017 if they return to power, which many investors say would be a drag on the British economy.

ING said in a note that it would cost Britain billions of pounds if it holds a vote on EU membership, as increased economic uncertainty would lead to a reduction in investment.

Two-year implied volatility for sterling against both the euro and dollar has also risen to its highest in 2 1/2 years this week, as investors price in the risks posed by a potential British exit, or "Brexit", from the EU.

"I think you're going to see pretty much the entire term structure of euro/sterling volatility starting to increase," Commerzbank's Kinsella said.

