LONDON Sterling slipped to a day's low before recovering against the dollar and the euro on Friday as a latest poll on Scotland's independence referendum showed a slight majority of pro-union votes in a race that was still too close to call.

Sterling dipped to $1.6205 as the latest poll was released, from around $1.6230 beforehand. It was last flat on the day at $1.6240.

The euro rose to a high of 79.81 pence, up 0.25 percent on the day, before also retreating.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)