WELLINGTON Sterling jumped to a one-week high on Friday after exit polls for Britain's parliamentary election showed that the ruling Conservative party was on track to win the most seats in parliament, just shy of securing an outright majority.

The pound GBP=D4 jumped nearly 2 U.S. cents to $1.5430 in early Australasian trade, hitting its strongest since April 30.

Against the euro EURGBP=D4 the pound climbed to 72.90 pence, also its highest since late April, from around 73.88 pence beforehand.

Exit polls put the Conservatives on 316 seats and the opposition Labour Party on 239. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is set to win 58 seats and the centrist Liberal Democrats 10 seats in the 650-seat Westminster parliament, according to the poll, released by national broadcasters.

