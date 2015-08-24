Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Staff/remote

LONDON A top European share index is set for its biggest monthly fall since 2008 and has lost over $1 trillion (637 billion pounds) of value so far in August, driven by worries over the health of China's economy that have hit global markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 is down 12 percent so far in August, its biggest monthly drop since October 2008.

The index has lost 1.1 trillion ($1.26 trillion/803 billion pounds) euros in market value since the start of the month. An unexpected devaluation of the Chinese yuan and disappointing data from the world's No. 2 global economy have fuelled the sell-off and stoked fears of deflationary pressures.

