India rupee NDFs rise after Modi's win in India's biggest state
SINGAPORE The Indian rupee rose in non-deliverable forwards trading on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party won a landslide victory in an important battleground state.
PARIS European stocks rose in early trading on Friday, halting the week's sharp drop after Wall Street pared losses as macro data soothed fears about the U.S. economic outlook.
At 0803 GMT (09:03 a.m. BST), the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,250.48 points, after losing 3.7 percent earlier in the week.
But gains looked fragile, and a warning from Rolls-Royce that it would not return to growth next year fuelled worries over corporate profits and sent shares of the British engineering group down 7 percent.
The month-long sell-off in European stocks has prompted U.S.-based investors to slash their exposure to Europe, according to data from Thomson Reuters Lipper.
A Lipper poll of 109 U.S.-domiciled funds invested in European stocks, which include exchange-traded funds' (ETFs) holdings, shows net outflows of $1.3 billion (£810.77 million) in the seven days to Oct 15, the biggest weekly redemptions since Lipper started to monitor the data in 1992.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
LONDON Sterling skidded to an eight-week low against the euro on Friday, as the single currency rallied broadly on news the European Central Bank had discussed the possibility of raising interest rates before ending its quantitative easing programme.
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.