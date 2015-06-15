LONDON A top gauge of European stock-market volatility rose to its highest since mid-January on Monday, after talks on ending the deadlock between Greece and its creditors broke up in failure and spooked financial markets.

The VSTOXX .V2TX was up 2.06 points to 27.28 points at 1013 GMT, after hitting 27.75 points in early trade, its highest level since Jan. 21.

The European VSTOXX has proven much jumpier than other so-called "fear gauges": while it is now trading at a five-month high, the U.S. VIX .VIX has fallen by almost half since January highs. The UK VFTSE .VFTSE is also below its January levels.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Alistair Smout)