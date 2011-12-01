PARIS France's CAC 40 stock index .FCHI was seen rising 9 percent by end-2012, as euro zone policymakers step up efforts to tackle the region's debt crisis and avoid a break up of the bloc, according to a Reuters poll on Thursday.

The quarterly survey of analysts and fund managers, conducted over the past week, found the blue-chip CAC 40 at 3,425 points by the end of next year, compared with a 3,154 close on Wednesday.

The CAC 40 was forecast at 3,200 by the end of June, up 1.4 percent as the debt crisis will continue to create waves on the market early next year, with banks such as BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) remaining in the spotlight.

After slumping a third from July to September -- which sent the index to levels not seen since the heat of the financial crisis in early 2009 -- an 8.6 percent gain by end-2012 would help bring back long-term investors, spooked by the surge in volatility in the second half of this year.

"The market remains in a downtrend for the moment but the return of confidence should reverse that at some point," said Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu Gestion, who saw the CAC at 3,200 in mid-2012 and 3,800 at the year-end.

"New bold ways to tackle the debt crisis should bring back confidence, but this will only work if banks' balance sheets are beefed up," he said.

Global indexes rallied on Wednesday after central banks around the world announced co-ordinated steps to prevent a credit crunch among banks in Europe struggling with the region's debt crisis.

At the time of the last poll in late September, the CAC was seen at 3,450 by mid-2012.

The benchmark index, which include bellwethers such as LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Total (TOTF.PA), is down 17 percent this year, underperforming Germany's DAX .GDAXI, down 12 percent, as well as the broader Europe-wide STOXX 600 index .

Over the past few months, French stocks have been hit by mounting fears the Greek and Italian debt crises would spread to France, while French banking stocks were hammered due to their exposure to southern Europe's sovereign debt.

Fund managers and analysts said a potential downgrade of the France's triple-A credit rating has already been priced in and should not have much impact, while investors' focus will turn to the presidential election during the first half of 2012.

"Our targets for the CAC depend on two key events: the December 9 European Union summit, and the French presidential election," said Marc Touati, head of economic research at Assya, who saw the CAC at 3,200 at mid-2012 and at 3,500 at end-2012.

"If French and European political leaders finally take the right decisions, the euro zone will be saved and the market will strongly rally. Otherwise, we have to prepare ourselves for the worse. Making stock market predictions has rarely been that difficult."

(Polling by Blaise Robinson and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris, and Ashrith Doddi and Sumanta Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)