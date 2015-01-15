Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
LONDON Britain's top equity index recovered from jitters caused by Switzerland's unexpected decision on Thursday to end its cap on the value of the franc, and a rise in miners and energy stocks helped lift the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 1.7 percent at 6,498.78 points. The FTSE had fallen after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decided to scrap its cap on the euro value of the Swiss franc.
Dealers said the SNB's decision had unnerved investors as it raised the possibility of future unanticipated moves by other central banks.
However, the market volatility also drove up the price of gold, a safe haven in times of economic uncertainty, which in turn lifted the shares of gold miners Randgold and Fresnillo.
Randgold was the best-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, rising 6.4 percent, while Fresnillo advanced 4.8 percent.
"We like Randgold. The Swiss now have 20 percent greater purchasing power which should be good for gold, which is one of their favourite assets," said Gary Paulin, co-founding partner of equity brokerage Aviate Global.
A rebound in energy stocks, as the oil price bounced back from near six-year lows, also helped to lift the FTSE, since mining and energy stocks count for around 20 percent of the index's overall market capitalisation. [O/R]
The FTSE hit a 2014 peak of 6,904.86 points, its highest level since early 2000, but then lost ground towards the end of last year as concerns increased over the weak economic state of the euro zone. Some traders remain cautious in the near term.
"I'd be selling rallies on the market at the moment," said Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.