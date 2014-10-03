LONDON Britain's top share index rebounded from "oversold" technical levels on Friday after suffering its sharpest daily drop in months, with budget airline easyJet (EZJ.L) leading the market higher after raising its guidance.

The market also got support from data showing U.S. employers stepped up hiring in September, with the jobless rate falling to a six-year low. Although the news raised the risk of a rate hike next year, investors saw the data as a further signal that the economy was gathering momentum.

EasyJet led the index higher when it surged 6.4 percent after lifting its profit forecast, having benefited from strong summer travel, lower than expected fuel costs, favourable exchange rate trends and a strike at a rival airline.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE, which fell 1.7 percent on Thursday to mark its worst daily session in percentage terms since January, ended 1.3 percent higher at 6,527.91 points. Analysts remained sceptical about the index's near-term outlook, however.

"Today’s recovery is not strange as the market became short-term 'oversold' after a non-stop decline in the past two weeks. But the outlook remains bearish and we are looking for a lower top from where the next decline should start," said Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior analyst at ING Commercial Banking.

"The rebound should be seen as a selling opportunity. The index’s upside potential is limited and we could see a test of the October 2013 lows at around 6,315 and its June 2013 low of about 6,000 level."

The index's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to 21 in the previous day, against the 30 mark, below which an index is seen as "oversold" and often attracts buyers.

Investors hope that the third-quarter earnings season, which will gather pace in Europe over the next couple of weeks and is likely to be positive, will provide some clearer direction for the market.

Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said the market faced several headwinds, such as the slow pace of Chinese economic growth, geopolitical tensions and concerns about a U.S. interest rate hike.

"The things holding the market back are fairly self-evident, but in terms of positive catalysts one possibility may be the forthcoming Q3 reporting season," he said.

A slump in the shares of supermarkets as their fight for market share intensifies and disappointment with the European Central Bank's latest stimulus measures have together unsettled the UK benchmark index this week.

Shares in Tesco (TSCO.L) fell 3.4 percent to feature among the top decliners in the FTSE 100 index on media speculation that Tesco could raise around 3 billion pounds ($4.82 billion) through a share issue to prop up its balance sheet.

However, a spokesman for the troubled British grocer said it "has no current plans" for a rights issue. Tesco is reeling from an accounting scandal after it overstated first-half profit by 250 million pounds, with over 4 billion pounds knocked off its stock market value.

(Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen and Tricia Wright; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Sonya Hepinstall)