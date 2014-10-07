LONDON Britain's top share index pulled back on Tuesday, with travel and leisure stocks hit by concerns that the spread of Ebola outside Africa could hurt air travel and the tourism business.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6 percent to 6,524.29 points by 1552 BST. It was led lower by a 2.4 percent drop in the UK travel and leisure index on news that four people had been hospitalised in Spain after the first Ebola transmission outside Africa.

"Investors do appear to be considering the possible implications of Ebola, with IAG a major faller. The sector has been subject to health concerns in the past, given previous concerns for the Sars virus," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"In addition, the sector is considered to be cyclical in nature, with investors again assessing global economic prospects, Europe in particular."

Airline stocks such as IAG, which owns British Airways and Iberia, and easyJet, as well as cruise operator Carnival, tour operator TUI Travel and Intercontinental Hotels Group, dropped by between 2.7 and 5.8 percent, among the top decliners on the FTSE 100 index.

Miners had a volatile session, with global diversified miner Rio Tinto rising more than 6 percent earlier after saying Glencore contacted it about a potential merger in July, but the approach was rejected.

Rio Tinto shares trimmed gains later and were up 2 percent after Glencore said it was no longer actively considering any possible merger transaction, but reserved its right to make an offer in future.

Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit, said the merger talks highlighted that there was some need for companies in the sector to consolidate their businesses and adress issues such as falling commodity prices, excess capacities and high costs.

"Any such deal has the potential to stabilise the performance of the sector. But the scenario of a mega company controlling production, distribution and prices of commodities in such a big way is also not very healthy for the market and relatively smaller players."

Appetite for stocks was also dented by weak data from Germany showing industrial output posted its biggest drop since early 2009 in August, while British manufacturing growth slowed, adding to signs of a cooling in the economic recovery.

"Once again it's the euro zone causing the biggest concerns after the latest data from Germany provided further evidence that the economy is struggling to recover from the summer lull," Alpari analyst Craig Erlam said.

"The euro zone economy is still extremely fragile and the low inflation environment is probably not helping matters."

