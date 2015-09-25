A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Britain's top share index climbed the most in a month on Friday afternoon as energy stocks bounced back on a recovery in crude oil prices following stronger than expected U.S. economic growth data.

Investors also pointed to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on Thursday that revived talk of an interest-rate hike this year, which would put U.S. monetary policy back on the path to normality after years of near-zero rates.

"You’re seeing Janet Yellen’s comments last night being cheered by the markets as seeing quite a nice push higher ... giving investors the confidence to step back into the market and pick up stocks at bargain prices," said Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE was up 2.5 percent at its close, its biggest one-day jump since Aug. 27, at 6,109.01 points after falling 1.2 percent in the previous session. The benchmark index is still down almost 7 percent so far this year.

Financial companies also gained, with Barclays (BARC.L) and HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) up more than 3 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS.L) rising 2.7 percent.

The UK oil and gas index .FTNMX0530 rose 2 percent, with BP (BP.L) up 3.2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) up 1.9 percent in the wake of data showing the U.S. economy grew more than previously estimated in the second quarter.

Mining companies, despite staging a rebound early on in the session, steadied in line with copper prices CMCU3. The UK mining index .FTNMX1770 was up 0.2 percent, although it is down almost 14 percent for the month.

"Given that the commodity stocks have been hammered so hard in the last couple of weeks, traders are very quick to latch on to any positive news. Copper and oil prices have made relatively small gains today, but mining and energy stocks have responded quite strongly," IG analyst David Madden said.

Autocatalyst maker Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) was up 5 percent, rebounding from Tuesday's heavy sell-off amid the scandal at German carmaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), which said it had cheated in U.S. emissions diesel tests.

“There were some doomsday predictions earlier on in the week that the automobile sector and anything to do with it was done ... as we move into the weekend, these fears are being played down," said Roy, adding that investors were now picking the stock back up and buying some value.

Shares in mid-cap Synergy Health SYR.L leapt 42 percent after the company said the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio had ruled against the Federal Trade Commission's request for a move to block Steris from buying it out.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)