LONDON Water and waste company Pennon (PNN.L) is set to enter Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 .FTSE at the end of the week, replacing electricity producer International Power IPR.L, the index compiler said on Tuesday.

International Power leaves the index after France's GDF Suez GSZ.PA agreed to purchase the 30 percent in the firm it did not already own from minority shareholders.

The utility will remain in the FTSE on Thursday, but trading will be suspended. On Friday it will be deleted and replaced by Pennon, currently the company with the biggest market capitalisation outside of the benchmark.

Strategsits at Societe Generale estimated that net potential demand from Pennon's inclusion - driven by funds which track the FTSE - could amount to around 5.2 million shares.

(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Ron Askew)