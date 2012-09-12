LONDON Interdealer broker ICAP IAP.L and emerging-markets focused fund manager Ashmore (ASHM.L) will be relegated from London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE following the index's latest quarterly review, index provider FTSE said on Wednesday.

The pair will be replaced by energy services company John Wood Group (WG.L), which will rejoin the large-caps after a year's absence, and buyout group Melrose NYN.L, in what will be its maiden appearance on the FTSE 100 index.

The index changes, which were expected, will be implemented from the start of business on Monday, September 24.

On the mid-cap index, online software group Playtech (PTEC.L) will be a new entry, according to FTSE.

TV decoder maker Pace PIC.L, along with SuperGroup (SGP.L), owner of the Superdry fashion brand, student landlord Unite Group (UTG.L) and small business landlord Workspace Group (WKP.L) will be promoted to the mid-caps from the FTSE Small Cap index .FTSC.

Miners Aquarius Platinum AQP.L, Avocet Mining (AVM.L), and Gem Diamonds (GEMD.L), industrial services provider Cape (CIU.L) and JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust (JAI.L) will be relegated to the small caps from the FTSE 250 .FTMC.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)