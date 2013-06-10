LONDON Russian companies' exodus from the UK's benchmark share index .FTSE looks set to continue on Wednesday, when steelmaker Evraz and miner Polymetal are likely to be relegated in the latest quarterly review.

Both stocks have lost more than 40 percent in a torrid year so far for the broader Russian mining group, which includes ENRC .ENRC.L, beset by slowing demand, corruption probes and regulatory inquiries that have hit investor sentiment.

Evraz (EVRE.L), Russia's biggest steel producer which is also included in the mining sub-index .SXPP, and Polymetal (POLYP.L) were the 149th and 118th biggest companies respectively on the London stock exchange by market capitalisation as of June 7. They are likely to follow copper miner Kazakhmys (KAZ.L), demoted to the FTSE 250 .FTMC in March, when the reshuffle is announced on Wednesday.

If ENRC ENRC.L, the subject of a potential buyout, is eventually taken into private ownership that would leave no Russian mining stocks in London's blue-chip index.

Any company falling to 111th position or below is automatically deleted from the FTSE 100. Any company rising to 90th position or above is automatically added to the FTSE 100, according to FTSE rules.

Traded volumes and volatility in the stocks likely to move can jump in the days around the reshuffle as pension funds, exchange-traded funds and investment trusts with FTSE 100 tracker products re-weight their portfolios.

In terms of their market cap based on June 7 prices, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, Travis Perkins (TPK.L), and housebuilder Persimmon (PSN.L), the 90th and 92nd largest listed UK companies, respectively, are the most likely replacements for the Russian miners.

Also in contention for promotion to the FTSE 100 are private equity group 3i (III.L) and shopping centre owner Intu Properties INTU.L, looking for a swift return to the UK's blue chip index after being demoted in March's rejig, car insurer Direct Line (DLGD.L) and systems testing firm Invensys ISYS.L.

Candidates for demotion to the FTSE 250 .FTMC also include oil services firms AMEC AMEC.L in 111th place and John Wood (WG.L) in 110th place plus outsourcer Serco (SRP.L) in 112th place, according to data from Starmine.

Another Russian miner, Petropavlovsk (POG.L), also faces possible demotion, to the FTSE Small Cap index .FTSC from the FTSE 250 along with asset manager Dexion Absolute Sterling DAB.L, customer management solutions provider SDL (SDL.L) and explorer New World Resources (NWRR.L).

Companies that could be elevated to the mid-cap index include business support services group DCC (DCC.L), insurer Esure (ESUR.L), estate agency Countrywide (CWD.L) and housebuilder Crest Nicholson (CRST.L).

(Editing by Susan Fenton)