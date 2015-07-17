LONDON Shares in Royal Mail fell 2.4 percent on Friday, with traders citing the publication of a discussion document by market regulator Ofcom as a principal reason for the stock's decline.

Ofcom said the review will incorporate its existing work to assess Royal Mail’s efficiency, consider its position within the parcels sector, and assess the company’s potential ability to set wholesale prices in a way that might harm competition.

Ofcom had first announced in June that it will start a fundamental review of how Royal Mail is regulated.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-gUPTA)