Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
LONDON Independent merchant bank Beaufort International Associates has acquired a 9.9 percent stake in London-based stockbroker HB Markets, formerly known as Hoodless Brennan, with a view to taking a majority interest.
Beaufort said the purchase is the first stage in a series of strategic developments for the group.
Subject to regulatory approval, Beaufort said it is intended that this stake in HB Markets will eventually be increased to 51 percent.
John Brennan, currently a non-executive director of Beaufort and previously a director and co-founder of Hoodless Brennan, will become chairman of HB Markets. Tim Chandler will also rejoin the HB Markets board.
The move follows on from the appointment of Jonathan Townsend, a former vice chairman of ABN Amro Hoare Govett, as chairman of Beaufort.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LONDON Tanzanian gold producer Acacia Mining said 2017 production would be lifted 40 percent by a mine life extension at Buzwagi following a strong 2016 when EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled.