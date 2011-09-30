LONDON/NEW YORK A near shutdown in global equity capital markets is forcing issuers to wait, possibly delaying to next year much-anticipated offerings such as the U.S. government's shares in bailed-out companies.

With the debt crisis still raging in Europe and the U.S. economy struggling to recover, many issuers are preferring to wait -- if they can -- for markets to calm down, bankers said.

"Right now, if you've got premier assets and you have the ability to wait, most will," said Dan Cummings, global head of equity and equity-linked capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N).

If the markets don't improve, for example, the U.S. Treasury may not try to sell down its stakes this year in General Motors Co (GM.N), American International Group Inc (AIG.N), and Ally Financial, several sources familiar with the situation said.

A delay in selling off these shares, which were acquired through unpopular bailouts during the financial crisis, could create problems for the administration, especially as the U.S. election approaches next year.

The sources cautioned that no final decisions had been made, and the U.S. Treasury declined comment.

The tough markets are hurting scores of companies around the world. In fact, equity fundraising worldwide slumped to its slowest since early 2009 in the third quarter, Thomson Reuters data shows. Year-to-date, IPOs worldwide are down 7 percent.

A total of $99.5 billion (63.7 billion pounds) was raised in global equity capital markets in the third quarter, 48 percent less than was raised in the same period last year, according to data through September 28.

Mergers and acquisitions activity was also down in the third quarter.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N), which topped equity capital markets league tables at the end of the first half of the year, kept its crown in the third quarter.

"We are seeing a market which is unnerved by macro uncertainty. It's not just new issues which are being affected but also secondary market volumes and conviction-buying in general," said Viswas Raghavan, head of international capital markets at JPMorgan (JPM.N) in London.

"Against this backdrop, investors believe there is nothing which is a must have," Raghavan said.

In Europe, which has not seen a big IPO since Spanish savings banks Bankia (BKIA.MC) and Banca Civica BCIV.MC raised a combined 3.7 billion euros (3 billion pounds) in July, several multibillion-euro deals slated for September and the fourth quarter have been pushed back to next year.

Bankers said offerings by firms such as German chemicals maker Evonik and Siemens's (SIEGn.DE) lighting unit Osram had been considered bellwether deals, and their decision to postpone made it less likely others would test the waters unless markets improved significantly.

Spain's state lottery, which had been expected to be a rare success story thanks to its strong, defensive profits and high, monthly dividends, pulled its 7 billion euro IPO on Thursday due to tough markets and political opposition.

"Things won't improve until we get some confidence. The market is waiting for governments to deal with the debt and economic crisis," said Maria Pinelli, Global Strategic Growth Markets Leader at Ernst & Young.

Asia is feeling the effects, too.

Hong Kong, the world's biggest IPO market for the last two years, saw some $4.5 billion worth of deals pulled just last week by companies including Sany Heavy Industry (600031.SS) and rival XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd 000425.SZ.

Citic Securities (600030.SS), Sinohydro Group and Great Wall Motor (601633.SS), which moved ahead with offerings, have either priced weakly or struggled in the aftermarket.

Still, bankers are hanging on to some hope.

"Market windows can both open and close quite quickly," said

Philip Drury, Citigroup Inc's (C.N) co-head of equity capital markets in the Americas. "It would be premature at this point to completely write off the next few months."

Jeff Bunzel, Credit Suisse's CSGN.VX Americas head of equity capital markets, said some technology or energy sector deals, or deals with yield such as MLPs or REITs, could come to the market this year.

The two biggest tech IPOs currently in the U.S. pipeline are daily deals site Groupon and gamemaker Zynga.

"There are clearly a number of issuers who have opted to just look at 2012," Bunzel said. "But there are transactions we could see."

(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York and Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Will Waterman)