MILAN Italy's blue-chip index will recover little of this year's hefty loss in 2012 as the euro zone crisis and the jump in Italian government bond yields weigh on investor demand, according to a Reuters poll on Thursday.

The FTSE MIB .FTMIB index was seen at 15,000 by mid-2012, down 1.8 percent from Wednesday's close at 15,268, according to the median of 22 market strategists polled over the past week.

However, the index, which climbed 6 percent on Wednesday, was expected to rise to 15,550 by the end of 2012.

Global indexes rallied on Wednesday after central banks around the world announced co-ordinated steps to prevent a credit crunch among banks in the European Union struggling with the region's debt crisis.

In the last Reuters poll three months ago, the 40-share benchmark index, which has lost nearly 25 percent this year, was seen reaching 16,000 by mid-2012.

"The trend of the Milan stock exchange will likely be weaker than in Europe because of lower growth and high cost of financing," Intesa Sanpaolo's research office said.

A sharp rise in Italian bond yields has weighed on local stocks -- particularly banks and insurers which have large Italian government bond holdings.

"The degree of austerity measures that are required to be implemented by the new Italian government (can) put pressure on companies earnings," UniCredit strategist Tammo Greetfeld said.

Out of 21 poll respondents in Milan, 16 said a euro zone break-up was not adequately priced in.

Among individual sectors, while financials were seen remaining under pressure, they could outperform on favourable moves on the euro zone crisis.

Industrials and luxury stocks, particularly those with an export bias, can outperform, while utilities and media can underperform, the respondents said.

(Polling by Ashrith Doddi and Sumanya Dey; Editing by Dan Lalor)