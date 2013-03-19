LONDON A stellar performance by UK top shares this quarter is expected to wane over 2013, with a weaker pound and concerns about the tightening of ultra-loose monetary policy prompting investors to trade cautiously.

With the FTSE 100 already above the 6,400 point year-end target given in the last poll in December, analysts and fund managers pushed up their targets, but only moderately.

The median of 46 forecasts showed the UK blue chip index rising 4.5 percent to 6,750 points in the next nine months from Monday's close of 6,457.92, against a 9.5 percent surge so far in 2013. The poll showed the index at 6,582 at mid-year.

The FTSE 100 is on track to post its 10th straight month of gains in March, its best run since the late 1990s. The rally, which has taken it to 5-year highs this month, is starting to look stretched, given that Britain risks slipping into its third recession in four years and falling corporate earnings.

"Equity markets are overdue a pullback at some point following an impressive start to the year and I believe this could come over the spring months," Angus Campbell at Capital Spreads said.

A weaker sterling - down 7 percent versus the dollar this year - could also prove a mixed blessing. It boosts the value of domestic currency earnings for Britain's heavyweight exporters, but also means foreign investors see their returns eaten up by the exchange rate.

"Sterling has been weak this year and could weaken further. This might diminish the attraction of holding UK assets amongst global investors, especially with the domestic economy so weak," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, an analyst at Charles Stanley.

Analysts said UK stocks might get some near-term boost on expectations of the Bank of England restarting its asset purchase programme and the European Central Bank cutting its interest rates, but may come under pressure once there are signs of global stimulus packages being unwound.

"Recently we've seen the FTSE and the DAX hit their highest since before the financial crisis began, which suggests a pull back is long overdue," said Craig Erlam, an analyst at Alpari. "In the second half, once the large scale easing begins to wind up, I expect to see a major pull back."

Although recent data, especially from the United States, showed the country was on a recovery path and could help the rest of the world to gather momentum, the global economy still faced several headwinds.

Investors braced themselves for challenges such as U.S. fiscal tightening, China growing slower than anticipated, the risk of Europe's economic downturn lasting longer and austerity measures in Europe having a recessionary effect.

The poll was conducted in the past week, with forecasts ranging from a low of 6,000 to a high of 7,560 for the year-end target, and from 5,900 to 6,950 for end of June.

