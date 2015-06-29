A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index is expected to gain around 5 percent from now until the end of the year and set a new record high in 2016, a Reuters poll forecast on Monday.

The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 7,122.74 points in April and held close to that level in May as investors welcomed an unexpectedly decisive win for the Conservative party in the British election.

It has since stalled and lost ground, however, due partly to persistent concerns over Greece's debt problems and expectations of a U.S interest rate hike later this year. A U.S. rate rise could drive investors from stocks into bonds as higher rates typically lift returns on U.S. Treasuries.

The Reuters poll of over 40 traders, fund managers and strategists gave a median forecast for the FTSE to end 2015 at 7,100 points and then set a new record high of 7,323 points by the middle of 2016. It closed on Friday at 6,753.70.

The poll was conducted during a week in which Greece and its international creditors failed to secure a last-ditch cash-for-reforms deal, setting up a technical default on Tuesday to be followed by a Greek referendum on Sunday.

Among top global investment banks, Goldman Sachs forecast the FTSE would end 2015 at 6,600 points. Others were more bullish, with UBS forecasting an end-2015 target of 7,200 points while HSBC predicted 7,100 points.

Many traders said the European Central Bank's quantitative easing economic stimulus would cushion the FTSE and European stock markets from Greece, whose debt difficulties could lead to the country's exit from the euro zone.

Others warned stock markets could be volatile next year given the likelihood of tighter monetary policies from world central banks.

"I expect a nice run in equities through the second half of 2015. Into 2016 though, I do not see so much of an easy ride for equities as tightening starts to take hold," said Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry.

