LONDON Investors who swam against the tide in the first half of the year profited from market trends that defied the consensus. That may be a strategy worth repeating in the second half.

Few investors would have bet on Dec. 31 that by midyear U.S. Treasury yields would drop half a percentage point, even as the Federal Reserve reduced its bond buying. Or that Ireland and Spain would be borrowing more cheaply than the United States. Or that emerging-market stocks would chalk up double-digit gains.

Fewer still would have forecast market volatility would diminish to levels not seen since before the credit crisis.

But those that did are sitting pretty, on the right side of some bets that caught most analysts off-guard. That may tempt more traders to question the big assumptions still being made for the rest of the year.

So, who reckons sterling will tumble? The euro will scale $1.40? U.S. yields will fall even as the Fed finishes its "taper" in October? Volatility falls even lower? Or the European recovery fizzles and stocks slide into the red?

Let's start with sterling. Investors overwhelmingly think the Bank of England will be the first major central bank to raise interest rates - perhaps before the end of this year - and that sterling will continue to appreciate.

But earlier this month sterling hit a five-year high above $1.70 GBP= and speculators' bets on continued strength swelled to their largest in seven years. And this in a country that has seen a remarkable rebound in growth but still needs to borrow huge amounts from abroad to fund itself.

"A potential anti-consensus surprise for 2014? Sterling falls sharply as investors begin to worry much more about the large current account pressures, moving away from the view that BoE tightening will support the currency for some time," said Andrew Milligan, the head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments.

The euro may also surprise investors. With the European Central Bank aggressively easing policy - moving in the opposite direction from the U.S. Federal Reserve - the euro should weaken. The ECB would certainly welcome a lower exchange rate as it battles deflation.

The latest Reuters poll median consensus has the euro ending the year at $1.32 EUR= compared with $1.36 currently. But the euro zone runs a current account surplus and central banks remain big buyers for their foreign exchange reserves. So, the euro closing the year around $1.40, anyone?

With investors still widely bearish on core government bonds, another anti-consensus risk is persistently low yields. The theory here is the Fed's tapering and eventual policy tightening will mark a turning point in the bond market's 30-year bull run. Together with the recovering U.S. economy, that will push yields higher.

The assumption is that the unprecedented 2.9 percent plunge in U.S. economic output in the first quarter was a weather-related and technical aberration, and a self-sustaining recovery is underway. Annual growth of more than 3 percent in the second half is generally expected.

A survey of central banks this week showed that the biggest single concern right now for reserve managers, who hold trillions of dollars worth of fixed income assets, is rising U.S. Treasury bond yields.

But Steven Major, global head of fixed income strategy at HSBC, argues that the benchmark 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR will end the year at 2.1 percent. That's against a Reuters poll consensus north of 3 percent and 2.6 percent currently.

"In a world of reduced risk appetite bonds will still be good value," Major said, adding that central bank balance sheets and interest rates won't return to pre-crisis levels and the world economy is weaker than most people think.

IT'S VOL OVER NOW

While the Fed is on course to end its bond-buying in October, the ECB and Bank of Japan are widely expected to continue expanding their stimulus programmes in the second half of the year.

Central banks still bear the scars of 2007-08, and Japanese policymakers also remember the premature tightening in the late 1990s that tipped their economy back into deflation. They'll be reluctant to turn off the taps before they feel sure a recovery is in place and the threat of deflation has been banished.

The flow of central bank liquidity has becalmed stock, currency and bond markets and depressed volatility to lows not seen since before the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Is this fair pricing or complacency? Volatility should rise as the Fed and BoE normalise policy, right?

Not necessarily, said Sandra Crowl, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac, a Paris-based asset manager with 50 billion euros of assets under management.

"Liquidity conditions provided by key central banks have lowered tail risks, so it is reasonable to see lower volatility in all asset classes," she said.

Then there's the risk that the ECB and BoJ won't live up to expectations. The ECB is institutionally reluctant to begin full-blown QE, and the BoJ may feel that with the highest inflation in the G7, it has finally won the battle against deflation. That could be bad news for stocks.

The latest Reuters poll has the Eurostoxx index of leading 600 shares closing the year at 350 points, slightly higher then current levels. The momentum appears to be upward.

"We've had one quarter of decent earnings and people are now saying that this is now the start of the recovery of corporate earnings in Europe," said James Butterfill, head of equity strategy at Coutts in London.

"A lot of people are quite overweight Europe," he said. "It would go against people's expectations if there was to be a big slump of earnings."

