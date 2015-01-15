Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
LONDON The three-month benchmark Swiss bank-to-bank Libor lending rate fell to a record low of minus 0.372 percent on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank cut interest rates and abandoned its cap on the franc.
The SNB cut the interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to −0.75 percent on sight deposit account balances -- cash commercial banks and other financial institutions hold with the central bank -- above a certain threshold.
It also expanded its three-month Libor target range to -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent from the previous range of -0.75 percent to 0.25 percent.
The three-Month Swiss Libor rate fell from minus 0.128 percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.