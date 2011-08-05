LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ FORCING THE PACE

Global policymakers' hands are being forced by price moves in financial markets. The SNB and the Japanese authorities have been obliged to take steps to stem their currencies' strength while the ECB has had to resume peripheral euro zone bond purchases and announce special liquidity operations. The yen and the Swiss franc's safe-haven status and the lack of any overarching bold strategy to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis mean Japan and Switzerland's resolve will be retested. In Europe, the problems are emanating from the fixed income markets, which have unleashed a new and even more dangerous phase of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis that has sucked in Italy. Rising bond yields can generate debt sustainability problems where none were perceived to exist and are therefore alarming policymakers, not least given the EU's current rescue facilities are not necessarily large enough to extend a lifeline to the euro zone's third largest economy if it were to need it. Moreover, the close link between the sovereign and the banking sector has seen the crisis spill over to equity markets on a scale that can only exacerbate policymakers' concern. There are few obvious reasons for such pressure on policymakers to fade in the coming weeks, making bold thinking more imperative.

2/ JUGGLING PRIORITIES

The ECB's announcement of special liquidity operations to prevent financial market stresses from spreading through the system shows that staving off crisis is more prominent in its thinking than concern about price pressures. Its decision underscores the hurdles the euro zone crisis is throwing up to a normalisation of ECB policy. Interest rate markets responded by pushing back even further expectations of when ECB will tighten monetary policy. The nuancing of the message by national central bankers in the coming days will determine the extent to which such expectations are cemented. While breakevens showed a temporary push up in implied inflation expectations, any such rise would have to be sustained to cause the ECB concern.

3/ PILING ON THE PROBLEMS

The one thing guaranteed to compound investors' concern about debt sustainability is evidence of an economic slowdown. Lower tax receipts and higher welfare spending are the last thing highly-indebted euro zone governments need. But the problem is not just confined to Europe. The United States is already at risk of seeing its credit rating cut. While the latest jobs data was stronger than economists had expected, the broad run of indicators has been weak enough to focus investors' attention on the chances of the deficit being cut to any significant degree. In fact, some analysts, such as those at BarCap, are wondering whether the difference between their own growth forecasts and those issued by the CBO might be enough to offset deficit cuts already planned. Weak economic data has also fanned speculation the Federal Reserve might eventually have to embark on a third round of quantitative easing. Next week's FOMC meeting and the post-meeting news conference could turn such speculation into expectation. The extent to which this is the case will determine whether the bullish flattening in the Treasury yield curve can become more pronounced and whether stock markets can resist the downward drag from the euro zone's problems.

4/ THE NEXT FLASHPOINT

Primary euro zone government bond issuance is drying up, as is usual in August, but that is unlikely to offer much respite to Italian and Spanish bond markets. If Italian and Spanish yields rise much closer to 7 percent, the ECB could be forced to include such paper in its resumed bond purchase programme to keep volatility in check and give policymakers time to build up the EU rescue fund's muscles. In the meantime, the repo markets could prove the next flashpoint for Italy and Spain given nascent signs that some banks from these countries are facing more problems. If banks start finding it even harder to raise cash in money markets, the assets of even core countries, like France, won't be immune from the fallout and European bank shares will underperform even more markedly than has already been the case so far this year.

5/ HAEMORRHAGING TRILLIONS

The pace of stock market declines picked up in the past week and summer notwithstanding, volumes were in many cases higher than average. More than $2 trillion (1.22 trillion pound) was wiped off the value of world stocks -- that is nearly equivalent to the size of the French economy and compares with the 440 billion euros (382 billion pound) rescue fund that euro zone policymakers took months to piece together. While Italy's index has been under pressure in recent weeks, the past week saw German stocks affected for the first time. While some national European equity markets may be looking cheap, the region as a whole has racked up a worse earnings beats/misses ratio than the United States and may struggle to reverse underperformance until euro zone policymakers find a more permanent way of ending the region's sovereign credit crisis.

(Compiled by Swaha Pattanaik; editing by Ron Askew)