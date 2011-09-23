LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, and Reuters stories related to them.

1/ (NEARLY) OUT OF TIME

Markets should know in the coming week whether Greece is to receive the next tranche of bailout funds it needs to avoid running out of money. While expectations are that Athens will secure the lifeline, an eventual default is widely forecast and priced in. The question for financial markets is therefore what happens next. With policymakers viewed as running to keep up with the deepening crisis, votes in Germany and several other countries on boosting the powers of the EFSF euro zone bailout fund will be closely watched. Yet Greece remains the focus of an intractable crisis that continues to take a toll on stock markets around the world, choking interbank lending markets and keeping yields on the safest and most liquid government bonds near record lows. The euro zone's troubles, along with the Fed's downbeat economic outlook and its warning of strains in financial markets, have exacerbated a sell-off which has extended from developed markets to emerging ones. The spectre of capital flight from emerging markets has seen the emerging markets' outperformance that was evident earlier this year crumble in recent weeks and analysts are warning that this -- like so much else -- will get a lot worse before it gets better.

2/ RECKONING

European banks are under pressure -- not least from the IMF -- to shore up their balance sheets as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis deepens. European bank shares have lost more than 30 percent since the beginning of August, with French lenders among the hardest hit. The combined market cap of BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) is below the value of luxury goods group LVMH (LVMH.PA), highlighting the battering their shares have suffered. A Qatar-based source said the emirate had talked to BNP and banks across France about taking a possible stake given their "tremendous need" for capital. Nor are U.S. banks immune. They have lost 23 percent since the start of August. Moody's Investors Service has downgraded its ratings for Bank of America (BAC.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N), citing less willingness in Washington to bail out large banks. Any banking crisis in Europe would certainly spread to the United States and other parts of the globe and U.S. lenders would be vulnerable via their links with European banks and exposure to the euro zone.

3/ WHAT IF WE GIVE IT AWAY?

The promise of rolling three-month ECB dollar tenders has not been enough to stop strains in interbank markets. For example, the premium that European banks are having to pay to swap euros into dollars are near levels seen in September 2008. While the first of these three dollar tenders, due in October, is likely to mitigate a year-end funding crunch, it may not be enough to resolve growing concerns about counterparty risks given mounting speculation about the fallout from banks' exposure to the euro zone's struggling states. The ECB's weekly dollar tender, previously shunned because it is more expensive to access, is also being tapped -- albeit for a small amount and by one or two banks. French banks consistently crop up in market speculation about those possibly needing the funds, no matter how vehement their denials or transparent their disclosures of their exposure to peripheral sovereign debt. Focus in the coming week will be on how much will be rolled over at the three-month tender, with a bigger-than-expected take-up likely to put further downward pressure on the key overnight EONIA rate which has been rising in recent days despite the excess cash sloshing around the system.

4/ SHINY HAPPY DOLLAR

A renewed flight to safety in currency markets is helping the dollar and the yen gain ground against a broad range of currencies. The euro and growth-linked currencies, including emerging market currencies, are tumbling because nervous investors, including hedge funds and real money accounts, are unwinding leveraged trades. More gains are in store for the dollar and yen in a risk averse environment and that will keep the risk of solo intervention by the Japanese very much alive in the minds of investors looking to extend bullish bets on the yen. Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi will explain the country's stance on the yen at the G20 meeting given the currency's strength crimps exports and threatens growth. Dollar/yen risk reversals are reflecting more downside bias for the dollar. However, given the chance of intervention rises as dollar/yen heads towards record lows and the Swiss authorities have effectively shut down the Swiss franc to safe-haven flows, the dollar could increasingly become the last refuge for risk-averse investors seeking to exit the euro zone debt crisis, the risk of contagion engulfing the region's banking sector, and slowing global growth.

5/ (DECLINING) MOMENTUM

The earnings momentum for European companies continues to worsen while that for U.S. companies has turned negative again, indicating weaker corporate results to come as concerns over softer global growth and a potential Greek default intensify. However, analysts are becoming less gloomy about the outlook for Swiss companies since the SNB fixed a ceiling for the franc's exchange rate against the euro. At a sectoral level, the deterioration in earnings momentum of the European basic resources and the oil and gas sectors has also slowed, but not for example, for European banks and automakers. Goldman Sachs has cut its 2011 target for the S&P 500 by 11 percent to 1,250 and for the STOXX Europe 600 to 260 over the next 12 months. Against this backdrop, equity investors might do better to adopt a bottom-up stock picking strategy and avoid what UBS calls the highest negative correlation to rising euro zone sovereign risk.

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson)