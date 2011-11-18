LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ NO DEUS EX MACHINA .YET

Financial markets still have no clarity on how the European Financial Stability Facility bailout fund might be expanded, the scale of the firepower it will have at its disposal, or even when such clarity might be provided. The idea of beefing up the EFSF through leverage underwhelmed potential investors while using the EFSF to part-guarantee government debt threw up more questions than answers. That means that weeks after a European summit that was meant to deliver a comprehensive solution to the crisis, politicians are still squabbling over the way forward. France would like to see the EFSF given a banking licence, allowing it to borrow from the European Central Bank, but is facing German opposition. Many analysts say the ECB has to be at the heart of any solution, though German and ECB officials are opposed to the central bank becoming a lender of last resort. While Rome (and Madrid and Paris) burns, the market is delivering its judgement via higher bond yields, even in countries previously immune from the crisis.

2/ LAST (GER)MAN STANDING

As far as the fixed income and credit markets are concerned, core Europe now consists only of Germany after a week that saw even French and Dutch bonds start to be sucked into the euro zone debt vortex. France's bond yields are still far below levels that could call into question the sustainability of its borrowing costs but recent experience has taught investors how fast concerns can become self-fulfilling prophesies. Moreover the CDS market is clearly flagging investors' concern that France's credit rating is more at risk than any other triple-A rated euro zone sovereign even though the government has chosen fiscal austerity rather than pump priming the economy before the 2012 presidential election. Investors are now starting to wonder how long it will be before safe-haven flows into Germany begin to wane and will be watching yield spreads against Treasuries and gilts. Dutch and German bond auctions (on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively) will show whether the past week's technically uncovered Schatz auction is the beginning of a trend that might signal an unwinding of the recent flight to quality. French, Spanish, and Italian treasury bill auctions will also come under close scrutiny against the current backdrop.

3/ THE ICE AGE COMETH?

It is increasingly evident that you don't have to be in the euro zone to be affected by its crisis - the most recent examples are the Richmond Fed president's concern about U.S. money market funds' ability to weather problems at European institutions and Fitch's warning about U.S. banks' exposure to euro zone debt. As hatches start to be battened down, European banks are facing growing difficulties in raising dollars in the market. Interbank strains are still far from the deep freeze that followed Lehman's implosion in 2008 given some European banks have also cut down on their need for dollars. But that spectre is beginning to loom large as dollar borrowing costs surge. For instance, the premium European banks pay to swap euros for dollars is at its highest since the 2008 financial crisis. That means there is very little extra cost attached to the European Central Bank's weekly dollar loans. The ECB seven-day tender results on Wednesday will indicate how close banks are to the pain threshold that will make the stigma attached to relying on the ECB for dollars less relevant.

4/ NEITHER A BUYER NOR A SELLER BE

Equity markets have shown a little more resilience to sovereign debt selloffs than in past months, perhaps because an endgame that means governments renounce austerity in favour of economic stimulus holds fewer fears for equity investors than for bondholders. Even so, intraday swings in European equity markets have become more pronounced. Daily swings in Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index exceeded 2 percent for nearly three out of every four trading sessions since August - almost as often as was the case in September-December 2008 when financial markets were hit by the shockwaves of Lehman's collapse. The risk that the euro zone crisis will claim ever bigger casualties (Spain, Italy or even France), means more volatility is expected. France-based broker and wealth management firm B*Capital is among those recommending long-term equity investors sell options linked to their assets to benefit from the high volatility without making big risky bets or selling and buying shares. The alternative being touted by some analysts is a long position on implied equity volatility, though the risk-reward of such trades may become less and less attractive as time goes on.

5/ DEFYING GRAVITY

The euro has been even more resilient than European equities in the face of the escalating euro zone crisis, with its exchange rate against the dollar still - just about - in positive territory for the year to date and its trade-weighted index even firmer. But there is anecdotal evidence that Asian central banks, which have been a key source of support for the euro, may be less tempted to keep adding to their euro holdings at the same pace. Also, speculators have trimmed bearish bets against the euro, leaving them with ammunition to build new short positions into every rebound. Expectations that bigger price swings lie ahead are reflected in the options market, where the implied vol curve has flattened with longer-dated volatility rising towards the lofty levels already reached at the one-month tenor; euro puts remain firmly in vogue.

(Compiled by Swaha Pattanaik; Editing by John Stonestreet)