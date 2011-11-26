LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1. NO END TO CRISIS IN SIGHT

Agreement among European policymakers on steps to resolve the euro zone debt crisis looks as elusive as ever. The leaders of France and Germany, having agreed not to bicker about what the European Central Bank should be doing, plan to put proposals for changes to the European Union's treaty to an EU summit on December 9 but the European side will have few concrete measures to present to U.S. President Barack Obama and his team at a EU-U.S. summit in Washington on Monday. Without any such plan, financial markets will have little more to trade on than political rhetoric, including from European finance ministers meeting in the coming week. Bunds' relative performance against Treasuries and gilts is starting to catch the eye and may be a warning sign of more investment flight from Europe, though year-end book closing may postpone significant moves until January. The release of jobless data in Europe, Japan and the United States will highlight the impact of the crisis on the real economy and may show whether, in an environment of falling global stock markets, U.S. equities will continue to outperform.

2. ADJUSTMENT PROCESS

The weakness of demand at a German 10-year auction in the past week and subsequent bond price moves highlighted how far the balance of risks and rewards on German sovereign debt had strayed away from investors' comfort zone given the turn of the euro zone crisis debate. An adjustment is taking place, with Bund yields rising even as peripheral euro zone yields have been soaring. The premium that gilts offer over Bunds has been wiped out and investors are in fact demanding a premium to hold 10-year Bunds rather than U.S. Treasury notes despite the U.S. budget wrangling. Investor preference for non-euro zone paper will increase downward pressure on the euro.

3. INTERBANK FUNDING STRAINS

The underperformance of the European banking sector has become less marked in recent weeks even though the sovereign debt crisis has escalated and money market stresses persist. Indicators of interbank funding strain such as EURIBOR/OIS spreads and euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps highlight the increasing difficulties that banks face to secure funding in money markets. Banks are managing to fund themselves week to week, albeit at increasing cost, but loans beyond seven-day maturity are harder to come by as banks have cut the list of peers to whom they are willing to lend as counterparty risks are perceived to have heightened. The provision of three-month and weekly funds has been propping up an increasing number of banks from the region but it may take unprecedented moves by the central bank to prevent a freeze in the interbank market.

4. EURO UNDER PRESSURE

After months of apparent invulnerability to the doomsday euro zone breakup scenarios being touted by some, the single currency is starting to cede ground on the foreign exchanges. Of course, the euro remains above its lifetime average -- and a long, long way above its lifetime lows. Still, traders have been citing demand for euro/Danish crown options -- notably because buying the crown has reportedly become a popular trade among investors seeking to protect themselves against a euro zone breakup. Also, the marked preference for euro puts remains a persistent feature of the euro/dollar options market, indicating that euro bears are holding out for a more marked drop in the single currency. > Poor German auction spells tough times for euro [ID:nL5E7MO0TI] > Option bets on lower euro trimmed but may return

5. ECONOMIC DATA COULD JOLT EQUITY MKTS

World stocks are down by about 15 percent in the year to date -- seen by some in the market as showing relative resilience given the slowdown in key emerging economies and predictions that other developed ones risk tipping into recession. The balance sheet strength of blue chips (excluding banks) and a slowdown in the pace at which European, U.S. and Japanese earnings momentum has been deteriorating may have something to do with this. However, economic indicators for the fourth quarter could jolt equity markets as investors start to wind down before the end of the year. PMI data in the coming week will give more drill-down details than was available for the flash numbers with inventories and order books likely to attract particular attention.

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson)