LONDON Following are five themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ NOT THERE YET

Euro zone leaders' summit agreement on greater economic integration may go down in history, as French President Nicolas Sarkozy said, but it leaves enough questions unanswered to keep investors nervous. Looking at the troubled periphery, Italian stocks rose after the deal but remained below the highs of even a week earlier while the country's bond yields rose. The key unanswered question is whether the European Central Bank will increase its support for struggling economies. Initial signals were not encouraging for those expecting, for example, more ECB purchases of peripheral debt. As for the centrepiece agreement on integration, such political tactics carry inherent risks. The pace of EU institutional change can seem glacial to financial markets. There is also plenty of scope for politicians to nuance -- or backtrack -- once they get back home and face voters. Any of these developments would ensure a difficult end to a difficult year for investors.

2/ STILL LOOKING TO THE ECB

How much the ECB is willing to do (i.e. buy) to prevent peripheral euro zone bond yields from rising ever higher will influence how much time financial markets give EU leaders to implement their decisions. It took no more to trigger a rise in Italian bond yields than ECB President Mario Draghi questioning financial markets' interpretation of comments he had made previously on "other elements" that might follow tighter controls over national budgets. Clarity on the ECB's stance will come during or after the summit, even though expecting it to act as a lender of last resort to governments still looks like a bridge too far. How much Italy and Spain pay to raise money next week will crucially depend on this stance.

3/ STRESSES

The ECB's dovish outlook for monetary policy and its promise of longer-term loans will play their part in keeping short-term money market rates in check through the difficult year-end period. But as euro/dollar cross-currency basis swaps highlight, conditions are not yet "normal" by any stretch of the imagination. How effectively EU leaders tackle the euro zone crisis will influence the extent to which interbank funding strains reappear or recede from this point. One anomaly resulting from the steps taken by major central banks to ease dollar funding strains was that it suddenly became cheaper for non-U.S. banks to tap the ECB's dollar swap line than for a U.S. bank to access the Fed's discount window. The FOMC meeting may correct that - and give guidance on how much it expects the euro zone crisis to affect the U.S. economy.

4/ ROCK AND A HARD PLACE

Positioning in stock markets was somewhat more balanced in the run up to the EU summit than in other financial asset classes. As so often in recent months, European banks may hold the key to the performance of European stocks -- down 13 percent so far this year -- in the final days of the year. The European Banking Authority estimates that banks in the region need to increase capital by nearly 115 billion euros, more than it believed was necessary only two months ago. Banks have some time to meet those requirements, but the more institutions that need to raise money through rights issues, the more the sector will act as a drag on the overall stock market. And the greater the number of banks that choose to get to the same goal by lending less to customers, the more the real economy will suffer. As early euro zone PMI data is expected to show, tightening credit is the last thing the euro zone economy needs right now.

5/ DEALING WITH THE FALLOUT

The SNB's last monetary policy meeting of the year is scheduled after the EU summit - fortuitously for a central bank that has been fighting the FX fallout from the euro zone crisis. Setting a ceiling for the franc's exchange rate against the euro was already an unusual step for a developed G10 country to take. Speculation about what else policymakers might do is starting to encompass other rarities, such as negative interest rates or capital controls. Any steps that the Swiss authorities might take to force traders and investors to sell francs will, however, have consequences for the yen. The Swiss franc/yen cross rate may therefore be the price to watch before Thursday's SNB meeting for any early indication that speculative money is betting on Swiss action.

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson)