LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ THROWING IN THE TOWEL

Hopes are being extinguished that there will be any significant last-gasp risk rally before the New Year. Investors are therefore either cashing in profits or drawing a line under losses racked up after a challenging trading year. Given the dearth of assets that have yielded any significant positive returns this year, the resulting flows are showing up not just in financial asset price moves but also in the gold market. Dollars are in demand, as are Treasuries - which is no surprise given considerations of liquidity, capital preservation, euro zone credit downgrade risks, etc. But there is anecdotal evidence to suggest that lingering speculation about the risk of a breakup of the euro is also prompting some investors and financial institutions to just pull money back home. That strategy might be good enough for the end of the year but it won't solve the problem of how to trade in 2012.

> Graphic of asset returns in 2011 r.reuters.com/suz52s

2/ CRUNCH TIME LOOMS

Euro zone governments' funding requirements for 2012, and particularly Italy's financing hump in the first few months of the year, could become more challenging still if Standard & Poor's follows through on its threat to downgrade a bunch of euro zone sovereign credit ratings. How many of the region's triple-A issuers are affected and the implications for the EFSF bailout fund's own top-rated status will be critical as any such move will prompt investors to ditch bonds issued by any but the currency bloc's most secure issuers. Underperformance against the United States may be unavoidable for even Germany but at least the relatively low risk and high liquidity of Bunds should ensure steady demand from banks who need to present healthy year-end balance sheets.

3/ LOOKING AFTER NUMBER ONE

The ECB will extend the banking sector unprecedented support in the shape of unlimited three-year loans. The greater the amount of market-distorting liquidity that banks absorb, the longer it will take to re-establish "normal" conditions in the interbank lending markets. However, such considerations are not worrying traders or policymakers at this juncture given the strains still evident in the money markets. Estimates vary of how much money banks will want but a healthy take up is assured given the need to secure long-term funding. Some politicians, including French President Nicolas Sarkozy, have raised the possibility that the ECB's loans will be used by banks to buy high-yielding peripheral government bonds but money market experts say banks are more likely to look after their own capital/financing needs before contemplating any such carry trades.

4/ REASONS TO WORRY

Equity investors' two main sources of concern over the past year - the euro zone debt crisis and the impact that a global economic slowdown will have on corporate profits - are still firmly in situ. So close to the end of the year, there are few incentives for investors to place new bets or add to those still in play. Technical factors, such as arbitrage tactics fuelled by options expiries, have a more important role in such an environment, with trading volumes in the futures market outstripping that of the cash equity market. If profit warnings (such as the one recently issued by Credit Agricole) or weaker dividend or outlook guidance (such the Telefonica's dividend cut) become more common, picking the right stock or sector will be no easier in 2012 than it was this year.

> Graphics on global M&A r.reuters.com/kyb46q

5/ FRAGILE IMMUNITY

Euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps are being closely monitored for dollar funding strains and have started widening out again, though they have yet to fully reverse the moves seen after G10 central banks acted jointly to lower the cost of tapping dollar swap lines. A more general demand for dollars is also evident in the spot FX market. The euro's recent slide against the dollar has undermined the view that the FX rate can remain perpetually immune to the ebbs and flows which the euro zone crisis has triggered in other financial market prices. However, so far, its slide has only taken it back towards levels at which it started the year. Moreover, the FX options market shows no sign of a sudden stampede to buy protection against a sharply weaker euro given risk reversals are still skewed towards euro puts but are not near the extremes seen earlier this year. The more quickly the euro falls, the greater the risk of those extreme skews being revisited.

