LONDON Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ FRAGILE BLOOMS?

European shares up 2 percent, Spanish bonds flying off the shelves, peripheral euro zone debt yields falling, money market rate down, better economic data, at least in the United States - by some measures, 2012 has had a bright start. But like flowers fooled into life by the mild northern winter, this could be a fragile bloom. The breakdown of talks between Greece and its private sector bondholders, an anticipated credit rating downgrade of several euro zone countries by Standard & Poor's and a mildly disappointing Italian bond auction on Friday were stark reminders that chill winds are still blowing. The positive start to the year is partly due to the European Central Bank feeding banks half a trillion euros in three-year loans. This has eased money market rates and supported short-dated bond auctions but may not help when euro zone sovereigns seek longer-term funding. In the coming week, another Spanish bond action, a meeting between the leaders of Germany, France and Italy and data including Chinese GDP may determine whether the year's early optimism takes root.

2/ GATHERING CLOUDS

The relief rally in euro zone government bond yield spreads over German Bunds after Spain passed the first auction test of the year looks set to extend but the recovery is vulnerable to a reversal with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti facing stiff opposition from labour unions to push through his fiscal plans. Benchmark 10-year Italian bond yields are still hovering near the 7 percent level deemed unsustainable with more supply from Spain next Thursday testing investor appetite for periphery bonds. Investors are also being kept on the sidelines by worries over Greece which is teetering towards a messy default as its efforts to reach a deal with private bondholders remains elusive. Against that uncertain backdrop and given a glut of liquidity in the system after the European Central Bank's three-year cash injection, Germany's auction on Wednesday of two-year government bonds looks set to draw strong demand despite record low yields.

3/ PERKY OR MURKY?

A glut of cheap cash from major central banks has helped alleviate strains in money markets since the beginning of the year, putting short-term interest rates and most measures of counterparty risk on a downward path. However, unsecured interbank lending remains in the doldrums with the market still tiered with only top-rated names managing to secure funds in the market. Banks look set to keep parking record amounts of cash with the European Central Bank instead of lending it on, after the central bank showed no inclination to take steps to dissuade them from using its overnight deposit facility.

4/ DOLLAR GRIN

The dollar looks set to extend multi-month highs versus a battered euro, with investors picking up on the positive growth story stemming from improving U.S. data and less chance of QE3. Meanwhile the euro's positive correlation with riskier assets has waned as some start to consider it as a potential funding currency. Even if the U.S. economy's recent upturn proves to be short-lived, the dollar still looks set to win out as any escalation in the euro zone's debt crisis would reignite safe haven demand for the liquid greenback. The dollar is also pressing out of its recent range against the pound and an easing in UK inflation data next week could be seen as increasing the chances for more BoE asset purchases in February, which would put added pressure on sterling in the near term.

5/ HIGH STREET HEALTH

A week into Q4 earnings season and, while it's early days, the outlook is not rosy for European corporates. Retailer trading updates point to another tough year as the economy weakens - fuelling the apparent economic divergence between the United States and Europe. The coming week will provide further insight into the health of the High Street firms reliant on an increasingly frugal consumer, with German's Metro and UK-listed Dixons both updating the market. The international sales of many blue-chip companies counterbalance some of the euro zone angst, but the degree to which it insulates them in coming weeks will be crucial to share price reaction. Against that backdrop, European stocks, which suffered a torrid 2011, continue to test the upper end of the broad range between which they've bounced in volatile fashion since last the middle of last year, a trend analysts expect to continue.

