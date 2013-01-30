ISTANBUL The Turkish lira firmed on Wednesday as local companies bought lira to meet their month-end payments as well as on hopes the country's current account gap will be lower this year.

Bond yields inched up while stocks were just above flat with investors awaiting the UK Privy Council's final verdict on a dispute between Turkcell shareholders.

By 0948 GMT, the lira stood at 1.7658 to the dollar, slightly stronger than 1.7693 late on Tuesday. Against its euro-dollar basket it was flat 2.0775.

"The central bank's comments saying the current account deficit will be lower in 2013 supported the lira as this suggested companies' dollar demand," said Pinar Uslu, a strategist at ING's Affluent Banking unit.

"Local companies' lira buying to meet their payments at the end of the month and a globally stronger euro also supported the lira," she added.

Turkey's Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Tuesday it should be possible to narrow the current account deficit to around 5 percent of national output by the end of 2013.

The government expects the current account deficit to come to $60.7 billion or 7.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2013. The deficit for the first 11 months of 2012 was $45.24 billion.

The main Istanbul share index was up 0.09 percent at 82,256 points, underperforming a rise of 0.34 percent in the global emerging markets index.

"Positive earnings announcements in global markets are supporting the sentiment. On domestic front, the eyes will be on the Privy Council decision on Turkcell shares," wrote analysts at Oyak Securities.

A top British appeals court may give its final verdict on the dispute between Turkey's Cukurova Holding and its Russian partner in mobile phone company Turkcell on Wednesday at 1030 GMT, according to the web site of Britain's Privy Council, the highest court of appeal for many Commonwealth countries.

The dispute between Alfa Group, which has an indirect 13.2 percent stake in Turkcell, and Cukurova, which owns 14 percent, over the ownership of another 13.8 percent stake is continuing in London.

Shares in Turkcell were 0.42 percent up at 11.90 lira.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond inched up at 5.85 percent, from Tuesday's close at 5.82 percent.

