ISTANBUL The Turkish lira eased on Monday after Standard & Poor's cut its outlook on Turkey's ratings to negative from stable, citing an erosion in governance standards and a bleaker economic outlook.

The ratings agency said late on Friday that it saw risks of a hard economic landing and that the country's policy environment was becoming less predictable.

A corruption investigation shaking Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government along with the lira's slide and rising inflation have raised concerns about political and economic stability in the run-up to elections this year.

The lira eased to 2.2287 against the dollar by 0926 GMT from 2.1890 shortly before the S&P announcement late on Friday, erasing some of last week's gains, although it remains comfortably off the record low of 2.39 it hit on January 27.

"S&P's decision caused optimism in Turkish markets to halt for a while. But we do not think this impact will be permanent," Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at HSBC, said in a research note.

The main Istanbul share index fell 1.12 percent to 63,888 points, underperforming the wider emerging markets index which was flat.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 10.05 percent from 10.01 percent at Friday's close.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)