ISTANBUL Turkish markets firmed slightly on Wednesday after global emerging market sentiment received a boost from the United States averting another budget stand-off for at least a year.

The lira firmed to 2.1811 against the dollar from 2.1980 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell to 10.09 from 10.15 at Tuesday's close.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 0.36 percent at 64,532.72 points, underperforming the wider emerging markets index, which was up 0.96 percent.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by John Stonestreet)