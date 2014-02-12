China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
ISTANBUL Turkish markets firmed slightly on Wednesday after global emerging market sentiment received a boost from the United States averting another budget stand-off for at least a year.
The lira firmed to 2.1811 against the dollar from 2.1980 late on Tuesday.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell to 10.09 from 10.15 at Tuesday's close.
The main Istanbul share index closed up 0.36 percent at 64,532.72 points, underperforming the wider emerging markets index, which was up 0.96 percent.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
LONDON Britain could face limits on the number of euro financial transactions it handles unless it allows European Union supervision of clearing houses in London after Brexit, EU lawmakers said on Thursday.