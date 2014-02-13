ISTANBUL Turkish assets weakened on Thursday as concerns about global growth and higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on riskier emerging markets, despite reassurance that a gradual U.S. monetary tightening would not be accelerated.

The lira eased to 2.1968 against the dollar by 1541 GMT from 2.1811 late on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.16 percent at 63,764.95 points, broadly in line with the wider emerging markets index, which dropped 0.93 percent.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 10.17 percent from 10.09 at Wednesday's close.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer, Editing by Nick Tattersall)