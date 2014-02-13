China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
ISTANBUL Turkish assets weakened on Thursday as concerns about global growth and higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on riskier emerging markets, despite reassurance that a gradual U.S. monetary tightening would not be accelerated.
The lira eased to 2.1968 against the dollar by 1541 GMT from 2.1811 late on Wednesday.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.16 percent at 63,764.95 points, broadly in line with the wider emerging markets index, which dropped 0.93 percent.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 10.17 percent from 10.09 at Wednesday's close.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer, Editing by Nick Tattersall)
SINGAPORE The Indian rupee rose in non-deliverable forwards trading on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party won a landslide victory in an important battleground state.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.