ISTANBUL Turkish assets weakened on Wednesday as unrest in Ukraine and Thailand weighed on emerging markets, while the passage of controversial new laws on the Internet and judiciary heightened fears about political stability ahead of elections.

President Abdullah Gul approved a new law tightening control of the Internet on Tuesday and signalled he would also sign a law boosting government control over the judiciary. Critics denounce both as an authoritarian response to a graft inquiry.

A large current account deficit means Turkey is already one of the most vulnerable emerging markets as the U.S. Fed scales back its monetary stimulus, but political uncertainty caused by the corruption scandal has soured investor sentiment further.

The new legislation in the European Union candidate nation has raised concern in Brussels, which fears it is shifting further away from EU norms.

"The dispute over the internet law and the judiciary reforms between ruling AK Party and the opposition has heightened tension in Turkish politics," said one local market strategist.

"Investors are uneasily looking to see how this will play out," he said, asking not to be named.

The lira weakened to 2.1856 to the dollar by 1051 GMT, compared with 2.1776 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 10.38 percent from 10.27 percent on Tuesday, while the Istanbul share index fell 0.55 percent, underperforming the wider emerging markets index, which was flat.

Economic storm clouds are also gathering.

Data last week showed the current account deficit widened more sharply than thought in December, with the gap for 2013 expected to reach around 8 percent of GDP.

The central bank's survey of businessmen and economists meanwhile showed inflation expectations continue to deteriorate, with CPI seen rising 7.92 percent at year-end, well above its own forecast of 6.6 percent.

The bank kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday after hiking them sharply last month to help stabilise the lira, shying away from further tightening for fear of hitting growth ahead of elections next month.

