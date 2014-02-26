ISTANBUL Turkey's lira slipped on Wednesday amid fragile sentiment as the graft row embroiling the government hurt the currency and investors backed away from emerging markets due to escalating tension in Ukraine.

The currency had fallen sharply on Tuesday after voice recordings were posted on YouTube late purportedly of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan telling his son to dispose of large sums of money on the day news broke of a graft inquiry into his government.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the audio tracks. Erdogan's office said they were "completely untrue".

The resulting concerns about political instability sent the lira down to beyond 2.23 against the dollar by 1500 GMT from 2.2238 late on Tuesday. This was still far off the record low of 2.39 against the dollar.

The Istanbul share index was down 1 percent at 61,503.04 points, underperforming the wider emerging markets index, which was up 0.14 percent.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 10.58 percent from 10.54 percent on Tuesday.

