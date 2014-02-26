China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
ISTANBUL Turkey's lira slipped on Wednesday amid fragile sentiment as the graft row embroiling the government hurt the currency and investors backed away from emerging markets due to escalating tension in Ukraine.
The currency had fallen sharply on Tuesday after voice recordings were posted on YouTube late purportedly of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan telling his son to dispose of large sums of money on the day news broke of a graft inquiry into his government.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the audio tracks. Erdogan's office said they were "completely untrue".
The resulting concerns about political instability sent the lira down to beyond 2.23 against the dollar by 1500 GMT from 2.2238 late on Tuesday. This was still far off the record low of 2.39 against the dollar.
The Istanbul share index was down 1 percent at 61,503.04 points, underperforming the wider emerging markets index, which was up 0.14 percent.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 10.58 percent from 10.54 percent on Tuesday.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Toby Chopra)
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
LONDON Britain could face limits on the number of euro financial transactions it handles unless it allows European Union supervision of clearing houses in London after Brexit, EU lawmakers said on Thursday.