ISTANBUL Turkish assets fell on Monday after fresh clashes between police and protesters at the weekend reignited political tensions that are tarnishing Turkey's image as a haven of stability in the Middle East.

At 0914 GMT, the lira fell to 1.8657 to the dollar compared with 1.8525 late on Friday, when it had recovered to levels at which it was trading at before anti-government protests across the country began on May 28.

It fell against its currency basket to 2.1772 from 2.1606.

Turkish markets have tumbled from record highs after more than two weeks of protests, as well as uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve might curb its bond-buying programme.

"The political situation is a risk of course. The fact that it's unclear how this process will end and that there is still no settlement ... is creating pressure on the lira," said Pinar Uslu, a strategist at ING Bank Private Banking.

"We can say that confidence will be negatively affected if uncertainty lingers."

Central bank Governor Erdem Basci said last week that about $7.9 billion to $8.0 billion has flowed out of Turkish markets since the beginning of May, mainly from money markets.

He attributed a third of the outflows from the lira and bonds to domestic factors and the remainder to global factors.

Tension climbed after police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters during the weekend, while Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan rallied hundreds of thousands of supporters at parades in Istanbul and Ankara.

"Investor psychology deteriorated significantly. Nobody can see what's coming next. Political risk is back, which we haven't been pricing for some time," said one Istanbul-based banker, who did not want to be named.

"Bond yields are at attractive levels, but I don't buy because I don't know what the prime minister will say today."

Erdogan has accused bankers and market speculators along with international media and the main opposition party of stoking the unrest.

Market players were also awaiting the Turkish central bank's monetary policy committee meeting on Tuesday, at which it is expected to keep all key interest rates on hold, according to a Reuters survey.

The central bank acted to support the lira last week after markets took fright at police and protester clashes in Istanbul.

The bank held foreign currency sales to support the lira after it hit its weakest level against its euro/dollar basket since October 2011.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield rose to 6.51 percent early on Monday from Friday's close of 6.21 percent. It stood at 6.21 percent by 0913 GMT. The yield on the 10-year bond rose to 7.24 percent from 7.14 percent.

Shares fell 0.46 percent to 79,730.30 points, underperforming a 0.28 percent gain in MSCI's broad emerging market benchmark index.

