LONDON Sterling hit a more than three week low against the dollar and UK stocks fell while gilts extended gains on Thursday after disappointing UK current account data and a downward revision to the annual growth numbers for the first quarter.

The pound fell 0.2 percent to $1.5271, its lowest since June 3, breaking through support at the 100 day moving average of $1.5308.

The euro also rose 0.4 percent to a session high versus sterling of 85.32 pence, moving further away from the June 12 trough of 84.64 pence.

September gilt futures extended gains by more than 10 ticks and were last 20 ticks up on the day at 112.02, having traded at 111.92 just before the release.

The FTSEurofirst 300 traded down 0.2 percent at 1,147.78.

(Reporting by London Markets Team, editing by Jessica Mortimer)